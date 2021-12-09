uLab™ Receives State Grant to Expand Offerings and Create New Jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, is the recipient of a grant from the state of Tennessee. The new funding will enable uLab to expand its manufacturing facility beyond the current capacity to manufacture millions of aligners a year. The grant will also create more than 230 jobs over the next five years.

The new funding will enable uLab to expand its manufacturing facility to manufacture millions of aligners a year.

"uLab is honored to receive this generous grant that will enable us to not only invest in our business but to invest in the great people of Tennessee," said Amir Abolfathi, co-founder and chief executive officer of uLab. This grant coincides with the decision to officially move the corporate headquarters to the Memphis location.

Unlike other aligner companies, uLab is committed to U.S. manufacturing, producing all aligners in a state-of-the-art facility in Tennessee located next to the largest express transportation network in the world. The company's unique location, along with its world-class manufacturing capabilities, gives the orthodontic community a great advantage. Namely, it enables orthodontists to receive their aligners in 3, 5, or 10-business days and allows patients to start treatment within days (not weeks) of their first visit. This is significantly faster than other aligner systems that are manufactured outside of the U.S.

uLab uSmile aligners are now available to all orthodontic practices in the U.S. and Canada, and to date, their uDesign® software has planned more than 300,000 cases.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com

©2021 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights reserved. uLab, uLab Systems, and uSmile, are trademarks and uDesign is a registered trademark of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0000690 Rev 1

uLab Systems (PRNewsfoto/uLab Systems)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE uLab Systems