AeroCentury Corp.'s Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., Launches GameFi Business with its First NFT Game "Mano", a "Play-to-Earn" Game in the Metaverse. The Company believes it is the first NYSE AMEX listed company with GameFi business.

AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that it launched its GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California company incorporated on October 20, 2021 ("MEGA"). MEGA plans to release its first NFT game "Mano" in first quarter of 2022. Mano is a competitive idle role-playing game (RPG) deploying the concept of GameFi in the innovative combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology, with a "Play-to-earn" model that the players can earn while they play in MEGA's metaverse universe "alSpace". The Company believes it is the first NYSE AMEX listed company with GameFi business operations.

Mano will be the first NFT game released by MEGA. Mano's main character is a small robot "alBot", which the supply of the original alBot is limited and each alBot will have a unique design and each a unique NFT. Through the in-game forging system, players can forge better, more powerful, and rarer alBots, with the endless possibility of creating additional unique NFTs. In order to play Mano, players will need to create and prefund a cryptocurrency wallet to purchase starter items such as characters and accessories. Mano pre-launch's in-game characters and accessories (limited quantity) are available for sale around the end of December 2021 for a limited time, and the official game will be launching in first quarter of 2022. The pre-launch's in-game characters and accessories may be purchased at: www.alSpace.com.

In Mano, players play-to-earn by collecting and forging higher quality alBots, while learning new skills to power-up their alBot to battle other players in the player-versus-player ("PVP") competitive arena. In the future, players will be able to extract and sell their alBots for profits or trade their alBot for other digital assets in alSpace's marketplace.

MEGA's mission is to bring GameFi to the next level to enable users to play and earn in the metaverse. While all future games are supported in our alSpace universe, MEGA's key plans going forward include: (i) NFT games with Mano as its first game and many other games to launch, (ii) an engine and studio where creators can create their own games and launch in our alSpace launch pad, and (iii) a marketplace where players and users can place their in-game NFT and other NFT to sell for profit or to trade for other digital assets. MEGA's proposed revenue model is: (a) sales of in-game characters and accessories, (b) revenue share of games built by creators using our engine and studio and to launch games in alSpace launch pad, and (c) profit share for NFT sold or traded at alSpace marketplace.

The gaming industry is very promising and continues to grow at a fast rate. According to Mordor Intelligence, "The global gaming market was valued at USD 173.70 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 314.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.64% over 2021-2026." GameFi is one of the hottest trends to emerge from the crypto industry and is at the stage of explosive growth. According to FX Empire, "Next year, the GameFi sector may exceed 200 billion".

"We are well positioned to become a leader in the GameFi industry. We have a world class team with proven track records of success," said Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of AeroCentury, with over 15 years of experience in the internet and gaming industry. MEGA is headed by its CEO, Mr. Tibbers Wong. Tibbers has been part of the gaming industry since 2005, and he was the former producer of a game studio of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Tibbers has led the development and released games across a wide variety of genres, such as board games, Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games, sports, racing, among others, in over 200 countries and regions, and has delivered high-quality gaming experiences to hundreds of millions of players worldwide, with user bases of over 300 million and revenue of over 2 billion. Tibbers is supported by MEGA's CTO, Mr. Raison Xiong, who has been in the gaming industry since 2004, and was the former technical director of a game studio of Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Yucheng Hu also commented, "Leveraging the explosive growth of GameFi, we anticipate our first game Mano will hit the GameFi world by storm, offering gamers an entertaining gaming experience and source to earn. We also anticipate our new GameFi business will bring good revenue stream for the Company and promising returns for our shareholders."

