CFA Institute Research Foundation Honors New York University Stern School of Business Professor Aswath Damodaran With Research Award Damodaran recognized on the 25th anniversary of the James R. Vertin Award; Research Foundation publication in honor of award recipients released today

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFA Institute Research Foundation, a research arm of CFA Institute that sponsors independent, in-depth research on investment management issues, announces Aswath Damodaran as the recipient of the 2021 James R. Vertin Award for outstanding research and commitment to the education of investment professionals. This year marks the 25th anniversary of this award, which was established in 1996 to honor James R. Vertin for his leadership and excellence in research and education.

Damodaran holds the Kerschner Family Chair in Finance Education and is a Professor of Finance at the New York University Stern School of Business. He was selected for his influential contributions to the investment profession, particularly through his work to shape the next generation of excellence within the investment industry through the education of his students. Damodaran is the author of "Narrative and Numbers: The Value of Stories in Business," numerous highly regarded educational texts that are leveraged in finance education, in addition to his ongoing blog series that provides a raw, unedited view on the markets. Over the course of his career, he has been recognized with several educational fellowships, the Richard L. Rosenthal Award for Innovation in Investment Management and Corporate Finance, and many accolades for his approach to teaching.

"The work of the Vertin Award winners over the past 25 years clearly depicts how our industry has changed, and it reinforces the importance of remaining intellectually curious throughout your career journey," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute. "Congratulations to Aswath Damodaran for being awarded this distinction. His unique ability to inform the minds of future practitioners in the field of finance gives me great optimism for our industry."

In honor of the 25th anniversary, the CFA Institute Research Foundation has published "Investment Luminaries and Their Insights: 25 Years of the Research Foundation Vertin Award." The publication includes one-of-a-kind insights from groundbreaking Vertin Award Winners throughout history, sharing their greatest lessons, accomplishments, and more. To access the publication, please visit our website.

CFA Institute will host a webinar on 14 December to present Damodaran with the Vertin Award and hear from several Vertin Award winners who are highlighted in the anniversary publication. For more information and to register, please see here.

About the CFA Institute Research Foundation

The CFA Institute Research Foundation provides independent, high-quality research that helps investment management professionals effectively fulfill their duties with prudence, loyalty, and care. Research Foundation publications reflect the views of the author(s) and do not represent the official views of CFA Institute, the CFA Institute Research Foundation or the publication's editorial staff.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 175,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

