ChipMOS REPORTS 9% YoY GROWTH IN NOVEMBER 2021 REVENUE; 21% YoY INCREASE YTD

HSINCHU, Dec. 10, 2021 -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of November 2021.

Revenue for the month of November 2021 was NT$2,236.5 million or US$80.8 million, an increase of 9.0% compared to November 2020 and a decrease of 2.3% compared to October 2021. Revenue increased 21% in the first eleven months of 2021 compared to the first eleven months of 2020. The Company noted the slight decline sequentially in November revenue compared to October reflects 1 less working day in November.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

November 2021 October 2021 November 2020 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,236.5 2,289.4 2,051.0 -2.3% 9.0% Revenues (US$ million) 80.8 82.7 74.1 -2.3% 9.0%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

