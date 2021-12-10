Digital Transformation, Intelligent Leadership -- The 2021 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference kicked off in Nanjing

NANJING, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference opened in Nanjing on the morning of December 8th. This conference focuses on the mission of "making manufacturing smarter" as well as promoting the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy. An online and offline model has been adopted to gather wisdom and efforts to create a digital era and share intelligent achievements. Efforts will be made to create an international event of intelligent manufacturing in the form of high-end forums, results release, industrial docking, industry competitions and other activities.

A series of important achievements were released one after another at the opening ceremony. The Expert Committee of the National Intelligent Manufacturing Expert Committee and the Intelligent Manufacturing System Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission were formally established, and the award ceremony of the first Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Competition was held. China Intelligent Manufacturing System Solution Supplier Alliance released intelligent manufacturing benchmarking enterprises, and China Institute of Information and Communications released intelligent manufacturing public service network, according to the Organizing Committee of 2021 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference.

The Consortium of Intelligent Manufacturing Society of China Association of Science and Technology released "Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress of World Intelligent Manufacturing in 2021" and "Top Ten Scientific and Technological Progress of Intelligent Manufacturing in China in 2021".

The "Expo on the Cloud" was brilliantly unveiled at the opening ceremony of the conference, including three major exhibition areas: application demonstration, technical services, and industrial ecology, with an effort to create a never-ending "Expo on the Cloud". The ecosystem elements that key enterprises in various industries provide a soft environment for intelligent manufacturing, such as new technologies, new models, new equipment, as well as talents and finance, are displayed in the cloud.

This year's "Expo on the Cloud" has also added more practical features, such as cloud live broadcast, cloud recruitment, cloud conference and so on. Through these functions, exhibitors can better promote cooperation with upstream and downstream enterprises, and users can learn more industry information and meet multiple needs while staying at home to watch the conference.

At the same time, the conference held a series of activities, including the opening and closing ceremony, sub-forums, the Expo on the Cloud and the first Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Competition, which brought together the world's leading intelligent manufacturing enterprises, authoritative organizations, outstanding leaders and well-known experts. The conference will jointly pay attention to and discuss the current situation and hot topics of the development of intelligent manufacturing, focusing on the technologies, products, and solutions of the most representative enterprises in the global intelligent manufacturing field, and will authoritatively release the latest development achievements of domestic and foreign intelligent manufacturing demonstration enterprises and explore the cooperation opportunities of important institutions and enterprises in the global intelligent manufacturing field.

