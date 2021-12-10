Energy Companies from 11 Countries Won Honors at S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Spain's Naturgy Energy Group a Dual Winner - Snagging 'Energy Company of the Year' and 'CEO of the Year' Titles

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 11 countries spanning four continents tonight received honors for leadership, innovation and exemplary performance at the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, often described as the "Oscars" of energy. The Awards program was held virtually and in-person at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan. CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, whose reporting appears on television and CNBC's digital platforms, emceed this year's event.

S&P Global Platts logo

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Platts, said: "S&P Global Platts is committed to advancing data and analytical technology solutions to help digitalize the energy industry as it transitions to a more sustainable energy future. It was inspirational to celebrate the meaningful achievements of this year's Global Energy Awards winners and finalists, which ranged from technology innovation, to efficiency gains, to green-hydrogen development, to embracement of carbon-free targets, to empowerment of women in energy, and so much more."

In naming Naturgy Energy Group this year's Energy Company of the Year, the Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges highlighted the integrated power and gas company's razor focus on energy transformation, its "impressively balanced portfolio of energy sources" and its bold aims of tripling its renewable capacity internationally by 2025. In recognizing its Chairman and CEO Francisco Reynés as Chief Executive of the Year, judges lauded him as a prudent "risk-taker" with "maturity and vision" and noted his re-structuring of the company, while leading geographic expansion and commitment to boosting core earnings 30% by 2025.

France's ENGIE, also a dual winner, won accolades for Deal of the Year-Financial Award, with judges particularly impressed by its energy portfolio of wind and solar power aimed at paving the way for Google's operations in Germany to be carbon-free by 2030, a deal judges described as "the start of something new." Judges applauded ENGIE's utilization of partnerships "to build a cleaner world." The multinational utility company also snagged the Climate Leader Award – Power (formerly the Energy Transition Award) was developed to recognize the leadership of power companies in the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy. In awarding honors to ENGIE, S&P Global Sustainable1 particularly noted the company's carbon emissions reductions by more than two-thirds in six years to 2020, including a reduction of more than 50% in the past three years, both outstanding within its industry. ENGIE also stood out from its peers with its aggressive commitment to net-zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than many other utilities.

ADDITIONAL INDIVIDUAL HONORS

The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Ben Fowke from Xcel Energy of the United States. Recognized by his peers as a visionary leader and one of the pioneers in renewable energy generation, Mr. Fowke also impressed the judges by his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, all of which point to a lasting influence on the utility sector.

Honoring the CEO of a company with assets under $10 billion, the Platts Global Energy Awards identified Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew Power of India as Chief Trailblazer of the Year. Founding the company in 2011, Mr. Sinha is a first-generation entrepreneur who champions growth through acquisition and impressed judges with his business acumen and advocacy for climate change solutions through the intersection of business and public policy.

The 2021 Rising Star-Individual Award went to Wael Hamed Abdel Latif Abdel Moati, from OAPEC in Kuwait, who drew unanimous attention of the judges as a visionary young leader who is proactively engaging in global discussions and shining a spotlight on the role natural gas and hydrogen can play in the energy future of the Middle East and North Africa.

COMPANIES TO WATCH

Taking Rising Star-Company honors was LevelTen Energy of the United States. This energy technology start-up stood apart from peers with its platform that judges said makes it "easier to invest in clean strategies." Particularly impressive to judges was the fact that the physical marketplace for renewable energy power purchase agreements is already serving a host of countries in North America and Europe is "reaching critical size".

The Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy merger, which the judges panel said created a new global competitor through combined strengths, better optimizations and profitability in a challenging year, won Cenovus Energy of Canada, Deal of the Year-Strategic.

Jenny Salinas, Vice President of Marketing for S&P Global Platts, said: "S&P Global Platts is proud to host the Global Energy Awards for over two decades and to continue to spotlight creativity, community investment, and technological advancements for a cleaner world. As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and to offset the carbon footprint of tonight's event, Platts is investing in a methane capture project in Bulgaria and a solar-powered clean water project in Senegal."

For full details of these and other 2021 Global Energy Awards winners, access the December S&P Global Platts Insight article "2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards" on page 74.

Access this link for awards criteria and independent judges panel information.

2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Winners:

Energy Company of the Year

Naturgy Energy Group, Spain



Chief Executive of the Year

Francisco Reynés, Naturgy Energy Group, Spain



Chief Trailblazer of the Year

Sumant Sinha, ReNew Power, India

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ben Fowke, Xcel Energy, United States

Rising Star Award: Individual

Wael Hamed Abdel Latif Abdel Moati, Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, Kuwait

Rising Star Award: Company

LevelTen Energy, United States

Deal of the Year - Financial

ENGIE, France

Deal of the Year – Strategic

Cenovus Energy, Canada

Award of Excellence: Downstream

Valero Energy Corporation, United States

Award of Excellence: Midstream

Williams, United States

Award of Excellence: LNG

Sempra Infrastructure, United States

Award of Excellence: Upstream Transformation

RWE AG, Germany

Award of Excellence: Power

Masdar, United Arab Emirates

Grid Edge Award

Limejump, United Kingdom

Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign of the Year Award: Diversified

K-Electric Limited, Pakistan

Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign of the Year Award: Targeted

Nayara Energy Limited, India

Climate Leader Award: Power

ENGIE, France

Commercial Technology of the Year

Micatu, Inc., United States

Construction Project of the Year

Bechtel Energy, United States

Emerging Technology of the Year

Bloom Energy, United States

Energy Consumer Sustainability Award

IBM, United States

Engineering Solution of the Year

Samsung Engineering Company, South Korea

Media Contacts:

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Platts