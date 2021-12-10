Plarium Partners with Jeff Goldblum for "RAID: Shadow Legends" in their next Global Advertising Campaign Campaign Featuring World-Renowned Jurassic Park Actor Premiered During The Game Awards in Los Angeles on December 9th

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 400 million users worldwide, announced today that actor Jeff Goldblum, star of blockbuster hits, such as; Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Independence Day franchises, is leading the next promotional campaign for its popular RAID: Shadow Legends collection RPG. This was the first look at the upcoming campaign which debuted at The Game Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on December 9th, where Goldblum can be seen playing the fantasy collection RPG with childlike delight.

"It was a lot of fun shooting this RAID campaign with the Plarium folks," said Goldblum. "They are great people to work with, and I enjoyed doing green screen work similar to what I've done in Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. In the advertisements you're getting an authentic, perhaps exaggerated, look into my actual first experience with the game - and it was a good time."

Universally beloved, Goldblum is the first Academy Award Nominated actor to become a spokesperson for RAID: Shadow Legends, which has amassed over 63 million players worldwide since its launch in 2018 and features 650+ unique collectable champions across 14 different factions.

"We are honored to have the illustrious Jeff Goldblum, someone we feel is just as much an all-time personality as an actor, become a spokesperson for RAID: Shadow Legends," said Aviram Steinhart, CEO of Plarium. "Observing him play RAID for the first time really is the ultimate celebration of what the game is all about. The ease of getting started, unlocking new champions, and the thrill of vanquishing your enemies to progress further. Plus, let's admit it, Jeff is his own meme for all the right reasons, and we figured he could teach us a lesson or two!"

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform. For more information on Plarium, visit: www.plarium.com

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 400 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,600 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United , the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

