Sweet Paris Celebrates the Holidays with a Free Paris Trip Giveaway

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular, Instagram-worthy restaurant specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more, will celebrate Christmas this year with an INCREDIBLE GIVEWAY of a once in a lifetime Trip To Paris for two!! The contest will begin Dec. 13th and the winner will be announced Dec. 25th over the Sweet Paris' Instagram page.

How to enter the Giveaway:

Like Sweet Paris' Giveaway post

Follow @sweetparis on Instagram

Tag two friends in the comments

Both friends must be following @sweetparis

Sign up for Sweet Paris's Sweet Passport Rewards Program at: https://www.sweetparis.com/sweet-passport

"We are so excited to be celebrating the holidays with our loyal guests through this Giveaway, "said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "This trip is something we've been wanting to do for a while to give back to our customers who continue to support us and help us grow as a community. We thought it would be symbolic to Giveaway a trip to Paris, so two lucky people can indulge in the culture and of course, the crêpes!"

Sweet Paris's Giveaway will open Dec. 13th at 8 AM CST and will close Dec. 23rd at 11:59 PM CST. On Dec. 24th, Sweet Paris will select its winner by using a random generator and announce the winner on the 25th over their Instagram page. For a complete list of rules and regulations for the contest, visit (www.sweetparis.com/giveaway).

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The lavish interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Sweet Paris's Trip to Paris Giveaway, please visit (www.sweetparis.com/giveaway).

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

