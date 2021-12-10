Teach Away Earns National Accreditation of Alternative Certification Programs in Hawaii

On October 27, 2021, The Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP) awarded the full 7-year accreditation to the Teach Away Teacher Certification Program in Hawai'i.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 7-year accreditation by AAQEP comes after reviewing the evidence collected through a process of self-study and peer review. The AAQEP Accreditation Commission issued the decision at its October meeting along with the following rationale:

Teach Away is dedicated to providing teachers with access to life changing career opportunities through our online, nationally accredited and state-approved Teacher Certification Programs. We're committed to ensuring every student experiences the power of a great teacher. Visit teachaway.com for more. (CNW Group/Teach Away)

The Commission evaluated the program's evidence for each AAQEP standard and determined that all four standards are met. The program's completers are prepared to work effectively as professional educators and are able to adapt to different contexts and to grow professionally. The program has the capacity to analyze and provide evidence for sustained actions and revisions on behalf of candidates, and it engages with stakeholders and partners to strengthen the P-20 education system in Hawaii.

The program has systems and processes in place that demonstrate engagement across stakeholder groups. Program practices that address teacher shortages in the state of Hawaii have a solid foundation that will allow the program to scale up as more candidates enter and complete the program.

"Congratulations to Teach Away and its stakeholders on achieving their goal of national accreditation," said AAQEP President and CEO Mark LaCelle-Peterson. "The program is addressing workforce needs in the State of Hawaii by preparing and supporting teachers in the school settings where they are needed most."

Accreditation assures the quality of professional preparation programs through a nongovernmental, nonregulatory process of self-study and peer review.

Full accreditation acknowledges a program's commitment and capacity to maintain quality and dedication to preparing educators who continue to grow as professionals.

"Hearing the news that TCP had been awarded the full term of seven years based on quality examinations is an incredible reminder how our program is helping us reach our mission of closing the gap on teacher shortages. It's an honor to receive this recognition and we couldn't be prouder of our team and inspiring new teachers," says Rene Frey, Co-Founder and CEO of Teach Away.

Learn more about the Teacher Certification Program in the State of Hawai'i atteachaway.com.

About Teach Away

Founded in 2003, Teach Away is a mission-driven education company providing teachers with inspiring careers in education at the best schools around the world. Teach Away is dedicated to providing teachers with access to life-changing career opportunities through our online, nationally accredited and state-approved Teacher Certification Programs. As an exclusive recruitment partner to the Hawai'i State Department of Education, we're connecting teachers with teaching jobs in Hawai'i.

About AAQEP

Founded in 2017, AAQEP is a membership association and quality assurance agency that provides accreditation services and formative support to all types of educator preparation providers. The organization promotes excellent, effective, and innovative educator preparation that is committed to evidence-based improvement in a collaborative professional environment. AAQEP is nationally recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Visit aaqep.org for more information.

