Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Four Dealerships in Illinois and Missouri

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today that it has acquired four dealerships and a parts center in Illinois and Missouri. The locations of these new acquisitions will be in Red Bud and New Athens, Illinois and one in Saint Robert, Missouri. Ed Morse Automotive Group purchased the dealerships from Norman Roy and Sellers-Sexton Automotive.

These new dealerships will be:

Ed Morse Ford formerly Sellers-Sexton Ford at 341 VFW Memorial Drive, Saint Robert, Missouri .

Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC formerly Weir Chevrolet Buick GMC at 1507 S. Main Street, Red Bud, Illinois .

Ed Morse Ford formerly Weir Ford at 1615 S. Main Street, Red Bud, Illinois .

Ed Morse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram formerly Weir Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 801 New Baldwin Road, New Athens, Illinois .

Ed Morse Parts Center formerly Weir Parts Center at 1450 W. Market Street, Red Bud, Illinois .

"This is our second expansion into the great state of Missouri, and we've been so impressed with our results that we wanted to continue our growth not only there but into Illinois. When our organization makes an acquisition and enters a new market, we pride ourselves on not only delivering on our promises to support the community but making significant capital improvements. These enhancements will provide our new employees with greater opportunities to be successful and provide our customers with a world-class experience," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for 75 years. These acquisitions will add 217 employees to its over 1,400 plus employee base, growing their locations to 27 dealerships, 51 franchises and 14 automotive brands.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

Media Contact:

Glen Calder

561-635-8422

glen@summitpragency.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group