SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TACO, GCP, PNBK, and GDP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TACO by Jack in the Box Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TACO shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of TACO common stock that they hold. If you own TACO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/taco

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GCP by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GCP shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of GCP common stock that they hold. If you own GCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gcp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) in connection with PNBK's proposed merger with American Challenger Development Corp. ("American Challenger") pursuant to which PNBK will acquire American Challenger via a reverse subsidiary merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, American Challenger common stockholders will receive shares of PNBK common stock as consideration and American Challenger preferred stockholders will receive cash. If you own PNBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pnbk

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a subsidiary of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GDP shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of GDP common stock that they hold. If you own GDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdp

