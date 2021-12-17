Sisterdale Distilling Co. signs Texas distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company

SISTERDALE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisterdale Distilling Co., a Texas distillery producing the highest-quality, best-tasting bourbon, today announced Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation's largest wholesale alcohol beverage distributors, as its distribution partner in Texas for Sisterdale Distilling Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

"Through this strategic partnership, we will leverage RNDC's established distribution network to continue the growth of the brand throughout Texas," said Chad Gailey, Co-Founder. "The leadership team at RNDC shares our values, priorities, and future-forward view of where we can take the brand. Together, we are committed to creating an immediate strategic relationship to grow, not only in Texas but throughout the U.S."

Additionally, today, Sisterdale Distilling Co. announced it has partnered with LibDib, an affiliate of RNDC, to distribute Sisterdale Distilling Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey in Florida.

"It only makes sense that Sisterdale Distilling Co. jumps on the LibDib platform," said Peter Watson, Co-Founder. "LibDib is cutting edge, in terms of its distribution model, and will enable us to continue growth of our online sales throughout the lower 48 states via drinksisterdale.com. The fact that LibDib and RNDC are affiliated sealed the deal for us."

About Sisterdale Distilling Co.

Sisterdale Distilling Co. is dedicated to making one thing – delicious, high-quality bourbon. We painstakingly handcraft every drop of our bourbon – a difference you can taste. Founded by Chad Gailey and Peter Watson in 2020, Sisterdale Distilling Co. sits just off of Sister Creek in Sisterdale, Texas. Stay connected with Sisterdale Distilling Co. on Instagram and Facebook and visit sisterdaledistillingco.com.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top wine and spirits distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com.

About LidDib

Liberation Distribution, Inc. (LibDib) is a distributor of alcoholic beverages enabled through a proprietary desktop and mobile-friendly web platform. LibDib focuses on the evolution of alcoholic distribution utilizing modern technology to provide three-tier compliant services for everyone regardless of size. Using LibDib, restaurants, bars and retailers legally and efficiently purchase boutique wines, craft spirits and microbrews. LibDib can be found online at www.LibDib.com.

