Multichain (previously Anyswap) raises a $60M financing round led by Binance Labs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multichain (previously Anyswap), the world's leading cross chain protocol, raises a $60 million financing round at $1.2 billion valuation led by Binance Labs, joined by Sequoia China, IDG Capital, Three Arrows Capital, DeFiance Capital, Circle Ventures, Tron Foundation, Hypersphere Ventures, Primitive Ventures, Magic Ventures and HashKey. Besides backing Multichain financially, all the supporters will be jointly involved in the project's development at a deep level to achieve the common vision for web3.

Multichain, rebranded from Anyswap, will continue with what it has achieved to date as a router protocol for Web3. As the trailblazer of decentralized cross-chain service, Multichain provides interconnect infrastructure for 25 mainstream public blockchains including Ethereum, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Moonriver, Arbitrum, Polygon and Harmony. The Total Value Locked (TVL) on Multichain, whose number of users exceeds 300,000, is more than $5 billion, with over 1,000 crypto assets circulating among different mainnets. It is unsurpassed in terms of speed, security and decentralization. Builders can create application layers on top of it to strengthen DeFi composability.



"Multichain now is the cross-chain infrastructure that connects more public blockchains and crypto assets than anyone else, with lower transaction fees, shorter bridging time and higher security levels. Aligning with our plan to improve Web3, Multichain will integrate NFT Cross-Chain Bridge and our new anyCall solution for arbitrary cross-chain contract calls, supporting innovative NFT and DeFi DApps in cross-chain ecosystems. We will remain on the frontline of cross-chain research," said Zhaojun, the Co-founder of Multichain.

Bill Chin, Head of Investment at Binance Labs, said: "Binance Labs invests in disruptive innovations that have incredible potential to shape the crypto landscape, which is why we are fully supporting Multichain." Peter Huo, Investment Director at Binance Labs, added: "Multichain is a key contributor to the multi-chain future for crypto. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Multichain and work closely with the team to build out our shared vision."

Multichain will primarily use the funds to invest in the growth of the team and ecosystem to further the mission of routing the Web3. This includes expanding the R&D team, especially the research team on crypto algorithms, the audit team who focus on security and the service team who support more users and more blockchain ecosystems to connect with Multichain.

