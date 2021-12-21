SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Noble Corporation with Maersk Drilling

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) ("Noble" or the "Company") stock prior to November 10, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Noble with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (CSE: DRLCO) ("Maersk Drilling"). Under the terms of the merger, following the completion of the transaction, the Maersk Drilling shareholders and Noble shareholders will each own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The combined company will be named Noble Corporation and its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The Noble merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Noble has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

