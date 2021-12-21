SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriteque USA, Inc. is announcing the launch of the Verifique brand on Walmart Marketplace in the United States, as a newly registered Seller on the platform.

Verifique Launches on Walmart Marketplace

Verifique has listed both of their flagship made in the USA products on the platform, the Verifique Cannabis Detection Test, and the Verifique Fentanyl+ Detection Test. The company intends to list additional products as they continue to expand their portfolio.

"We are very excited to be able to bring Verifique test kits to the Walmart Marketplace," said Veriteque CEO, Bobby Betros. "Walmart Marketplace is a very well established and widely recognized eCommerce platform, which can help greatly expand the reach of Verifique's products. Our ultimate goal is to help parents, educators, and business owners across the country gain access to the tools they need to keep their homes and communities safe, and listing on Walmart Marketplace is a great step towards helping us achieve that goal."

About Verifique

Veriteque USA Inc. is the manufacturer of SwabTek™ test kits, the leading presumptive field test for narcotics and explosives used by law enforcement and government agencies. Verifique™, a newly launched sister-brand to SwabTek, is the world's first line of presumptive field tests designed specifically for use in the home, in schools, and in the workplace. Verifique is committed to creating products that are safe and easy-to-use, empowering parents, teachers, counselors, and employers with the ability to detect cannabis and fentanyl, with results in under 30 seconds.

Verifique test kits are designed to help keep our communities safe and have many applications across the spectrum of drug prevention. They are an excellent tool for use in drug education, intervention and interdiction, and harm reduction. Verifique is committed to providing products that empower testers with reliable, fact-based information, helping them to take control of situations they encounter and make decisive and informed decisions.

Find out more about Verifique at verifique.net

