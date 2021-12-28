DipJar Helps Nonprofits Raise Millions in 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar , a giving technology platform, is applauding its customers on an outstanding and inspiring 2021. Over the course of the year, 2,130 organizations used 3,725 DipJars to raise nearly $5M. This represents an 88 percent increase over the total raised in 2020 - and the peak period for charitable giving is still to come.

DipJar Logo (PRNewsfoto/DipJar)

December is the critical month for many nonprofits. By some estimates, more than thirty percent of all giving occurs during the month with more than ten percent happening in the final three days of the year. DipJar has helped its customers with an engaging - and contactless - giving platform, which has been put to work by organizations of all types.

"The past two years have been difficult times for many," said Chris Selland, CEO of DipJar. "However, our partners' experiences clearly demonstrate that people's generosity shines through. Individual donors have stepped up and made a difference in the communities where they live, work, play, and share. DipJar is pleased to support the important work being done by charities and nonprofits across the country."

Here are just a few notable campaigns from 2021:

FOAR from Home - Four veterans, an ocean-going rowboat called Courageous, and a mission to fight PTSD and veteran suicide. The team will race across the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Rowing Challenge. In total, the FOAR from Home team has raised more than $600,000 , and DipJar is proud to support their cause! - Four veterans, an ocean-going rowboat called Courageous, and a mission to fight PTSD and veteran suicide. The team will race across the Atlantic as part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Rowing Challenge. In total, the FOAR from Home team has raised more than, and DipJar is proud to support their cause!

Loggerhead Marinelife Center - Protecting endangered sea turtles and the ecosystems they depend on has been the mission of LMC for more than 30 years. Since 2018, DipJar has helped raise over $500,000 - including more than $140,000 in 2021 at the Center and events in the community. - Protecting endangered sea turtles and the ecosystems they depend on has been the mission of LMC for more than 30 years. Since 2018, DipJar has helped raise over- including more thanin 2021 at the Center and events in the community.

Pathfinders for Autism - Since 2001, Pathfinders for Autism has helped families and individuals cope with an autism diagnosis by providing support in three areas: recreation, resources, and training. In 2021, this Maryland nonprofit used ten DipJars to raise nearly $25,000 . Their "Dip Challenge Bus Tour" was an amazing way for the organization to get out into the community to educate people on its mission, provide resources, and fundraise. - Since 2001, Pathfinders for Autism has helped families and individuals cope with an autism diagnosis by providing support in three areas: recreation, resources, and training. In 2021, thisnonprofit used ten DipJars to raise nearly. Their "Dip Challenge Bus Tour" was an amazing way for the organization to get out into the community to educate people on its mission, provide resources, and fundraise.

So far in December, DipJar has helped nonprofits use their DipJars to raise substantial sums. Here are two examples that highlight December fundraising efforts to date:

Make-A-Wish Iowa - For more than 35 years, the Iowa chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been helping children with critical illnesses - and the families and care teams that support them - create bright memories in hard times. This December, the organization raised over $55,000 using DipJars as part of its annual "Jolly Holiday Lights" fundraiser. In total, Make-A-Wish Iowa has raised $125,000 using its five DipJars. - For more than 35 years, thechapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been helping children with critical illnesses - and the families and care teams that support them - create bright memories in hard times. This December, the organization raised overusing DipJars as part of its annual "Jolly Holiday Lights" fundraiser. In total, Make-A-Wish Iowa has raisedusing its five DipJars.

The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation - Since its inception as the Friends of the Gardens in 1993, the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation has provided financial support and programming for the Florida Botanical Gardens in Pinellas County. The goal for both organizations is to create a space for the community to come together for education, inspiration, and enjoyment. This month, the Foundation held its annual "Holiday Lights in the Garden" event, which raised over $62,000 using three DipJars. That brings the total amount raised using DipJars to $96,000 . - Since its inception as the Friends of the Gardens in 1993, the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation has provided financial support and programming for the Florida Botanical Gardens in Pinellas County. The goal for both organizations is to create a space for the community to come together for education, inspiration, and enjoyment. This month, the Foundation held its annual "Holiday Lights in the Garden" event, which raised overusing three DipJars. That brings the total amount raised using DipJars to

"The impact DipJars have on a growing number of organizations like these is a reminder that, despite trying times, people want to pitch in and make a difference," said Selland. "Helping organizations grow and deliver their services is what drives us, and we're looking forward to helping customers - old and new - thrive in 2022."

About DipJar

DipJar is changing the game of fundraising with a connected, cashless donation jar and an integrated payments platform that enables joyful, engaging, and frictionless giving. With DipJar, organizations of any size can collect donations anywhere and "Create More Giving Moments."

Learn more at www.dipjar.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Smith

melissa.smith@dipjar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DipJar