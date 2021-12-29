Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021's Fastest Growing Companies in Utah by MWCN

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's annual Mountain West Capital Network's Utah 100 Award event saw Searchbloom recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Utah, beating out hundreds of competing companies for this prestigious award.

For the second year in a row, MWCN ranked Searchbloom a Top 100 business , even as economic turbulence left many businesses struggling. Amidst the ebb and flow, Searchbloom paved the way for their partners to thrive by boosting their website traffic and sales using cutting-edge Search Engine Marketing methods.

CEO & Founder, Cody Jensen, attributes the company's success to the highly talented professionals on the team, as well as a deep focus on process: "We've come a long way with both our talent acquisition and process development, which in turn produces better results for our partners. Collaboration between our different departments has been a key to developing procedures that scale well and work for everyone in the organization." He goes on to say that, "Winning the MWCN Utah 100 two years in a row is a testament to our incredible team and a shared vision by all. We plan on being back next year."

Since 2014, Searchbloom has had its sights set on the Winner's Circle at MWCN. Their first time in the Winner's Circle was in 2020 , which was also their first year eligible for the award.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom provides cutting-edge search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising for businesses to improve revenue. Its mission is to be the most trusted, transparent, and results-driven SEO and PPC marketing company in the industry.

The firm strives to improve conversion rates, find and target the right audience, and improve their partner-clients' abilities to grow ROI via search engines. They specialize in SEO and PPC marketing and have quickly built a reputation for being an authority in search engine marketing.

Learn more about them at Searchbloom.com .

Media Contact:

Cody Jensen

801-889-2964

hello@searchbloom.com

www.searchbloom.com

