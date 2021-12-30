Global Hop Supplier Launches New Podcast, Highlighting Women+ in the Hop and Beer Industries

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), the largest American hop supplier for the global brewing community, has launched a new podcast titled Bigger Than Beer. In their first season, they are featuring women+ from across the industry, from the hop farms to the taprooms, to tell their stories.

Operating for more than 30 years as a grower-owned organization, Yakima Chief Hops is deeply rooted within the Pacific Northwest hop community. YCH has had the opportunity to witness the amazing evolution of the hop and beer industries, as well as the talented women and men that make it happen, from field to pint. With this, they recognize not only the incredible progress in increasing diversity, but also the opportunities for continuous improvement to become more inclusive.

In August 2021, YCH launched a new podcast, Bigger than Beer, with the mission of exploring new topics each year that focus on the larger picture of the craft beer community's impact, including both social and environmental initiatives. This year's Bigger Than Beer series, Women+ in the Industry, features women in the hop and brewing profession and provides a platform to share their different perspectives in the hopes of inspiring meaningful conversations and positive change.

The Bigger Than Beer podcast is available on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. There are currently 12 episodes in the Women+ in the Industry series, with guests ranging from the Operations and Processing Manager at Sodbuster Farms, Alexa Weathers, to the R&D Brewer at Breakside Brewery, Natalie Baldwin.

The Women+ in the Industry series will come to a close in March as they celebrate International Women's Day and the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. The Bigger Than Beer podcast will then transition to a new topic. Yakima Chief Hops invites industry professionals and beer drinkers alike to learn more about the incredible women that make beer possible.

