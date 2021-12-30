Sartori Cheese Drop Returns In-Person to Ring in 2022

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A proud Plymouth, Wisconsin tradition returns, live and in person, with the 15th Annual Sartori Cheese Drop. The family-friendly event, lauded as "One of the Quirkiest New Year's Eve Traditions" by CNN, culminates with a giant wedge of Sartori BellaVitano® Gold dropping 100 feet to the crowd's countdown.

Sponsored by Sartori Cheese, a fourth-generation family-owned company, the Cheese Drop brings hundreds of people to the historic downtown of Plymouth, known officially as the "Cheese Capital of the World." Hosted by the Plymouth Arts Center, the event includes live music, bonfires with hot cocoa and cheese sampling.

"We're so happy to see this event return in-person in 2021," said Jim Sartori, chairman of Sartori Cheese. "Now more than ever, we're excited for the opportunity to bring our families, friends and neighbors safely together to ring in the New Year."

Festivities begin at the Plymouth Arts Center (520 E. Mill Street Plymouth, Wisconsin) at 8:30p.m. with live music by Bella Musik followed by the Honeygoats. The Cheese Drop begins at 10p.m. Festivities continue through 12:30a.m. with music and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition.

