ZOOT PARTNER HEALTHY IS WELLNESS EXCEEDS GROWTH TARGETS

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, a global provider of flexible platforms for data-specific business needs, announced an investment in a partnership with Healthy Is Wellness, furthering its growth trajectory.

"The Zoot partnership is key to the expansion of Healthy Is Wellness," said Pertuit.

The Healthy Is Wellness program is designed to help employers lower their overall health plan costs while reducing absenteeism. Providing employees access to in-person health coaching and on-site assessments helps companies encourage employee wellness and positively impact individual health.

Healthy Is Wellness was founded by Dr. Nich Pertuit. A former professional athlete with a Master's degree in Exercise Science and a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction, Pertuit's passion for wellness sparked his mission to empower people to control their health. He launched Healthy Is Wellness to provide improved access to health and wellness coaching. Focused on his mission to help improve individual health, he retrofitted an Airstream trailer, equipping it with medical-grade technology, and traveled across the state, meeting people face-to-face.

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. President Tony Rosanova became intrigued with the Healthy Is Wellness concept when Pertuit approached him about offering Healthy Is Wellness at Zoot. Recognizing the potential value of coupling Pertuit's innovative service with Zoot's technology, Rosanova proposed a collaboration between the two entities. A partnership was formed, integrating Zoot technology with the Healthy Is Wellness program to drive transformation.

"The Zoot partnership is key to the expansion of Healthy Is Wellness," said Pertuit. "We're excited about the future and looking forward to continued success in 2022."

Zoot's operational resources provide the foundation for the Healthy Is Wellness business model. The resulting scalability is driving Healthy Is Wellness's growth from a single trailer to a robust organization with 30 employees and hubs in Missoula, Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Sidney, Montana and Cody, Wyoming.

"Rapidly translating data into valuable insight is at the core of what we do," explained Rosanova. "It's rewarding to see Zoot technology and Healthy Is Wellness deliver positive outcomes for Montana businesses and their employees."

About Healthy Is Wellness

Healthy Is Wellness is dedicated to breaking down health barriers and giving everyone an avenue to health. A holistic approach to workplace well-being helps employees take charge of their health and live their best life. https://healthyiswellness.com/

About Zoot

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition and more. https://zootsolutions.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Amy Gitchell

Zoot Enterprises, Inc.

amy.gitchell@zootweb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zoot Enterprises