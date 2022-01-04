Coterra Energy to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) ("Coterra" or the "Company") today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:00 AM CT (9:00 AM ET) on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a premier, diversified energy company with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication, and the presentation will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, plans, outlook, will, should, may and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Coterra's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about returns to shareholders, enhanced shareholder value, future financial and operating performance and goals and commitment to sustainability and ESG leadership. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and presentation will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the recently combined businesses will not integrate successfully; the risk that the cost savings and any other synergies may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the volatility in commodity prices for crude oil and natural gas; the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions, including the risk of new restrictions with respect to well spacing, hydraulic fracturing, natural gas flaring, seismicity, produced water disposal, or other oil and natural gas development activities; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact thereof on Coterra's business, financial condition and results of operations; actions by, or disputes among or between, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producer countries; the presence or recoverability of estimated reserves; the ability to replace reserves; environmental risks; drilling and operating risks; exploration and development risks; competition; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals; and other risks inherent in Coterra's businesses. In addition, the declaration and payment of any future dividends, whether regular base quarterly dividends, variable dividends or special dividends, will depend on Coterra's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by Coterra's board of directors. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to: Coterra's and Cimarex Energy Co.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on Coterra's website at www.coterra.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Coterra does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

