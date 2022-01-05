Sun Life partners with Teledentistry.com to bring 24/7 dental provider access to members

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has partnered with Teledentistry.com to bring members 24/7 virtual access to dental providers, whenever, and wherever they are. The service is automatically incorporated into members' dental coverage, and provides a safety net for those who need dental care in emergencies, while traveling, or at night or on weekends.

Teledentistry.com

"Oral health is part of overall health, and we are committed to helping our members get the right care when they need it, whether for regular preventive care visits or emergencies," said Joi Tillman, vice president of Voluntary, Dental and Vision at Sun Life U.S. "We are thrilled to partner with Teledentistry.com to make dental benefits and urgent dental care more accessible, and meet our members where they are."

With easy-to-navigate virtual access, members who need a dental consultation can get one quickly from a Teledentistry.com dentist, and get referred for definitive care if necessary. Consultation results are communicated to the member's dental provider for follow-up care. By accessing a Teledentistry.com dental professional any time virtually, members can get the care they need at the right time and may reduce their costs, especially in cases of emergency when the only alternative may be an ER visit.

"Teledentistry.com is dedicated to improving access to dental care," said Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO of Teledentistry.com. "Our team of dentists is ready to help with a virtual consultation, prescribe medications as appropriate and refer patients to a local in-network dentist for regular care. We are proud to partner with Sun Life to help support their members with a virtual dentist anytime they need one."

Teledentistry.com services are now available to Sun Life Dental PPO plan members. Teledentistry.com services may not be available for all Sun Life Dental plans or in all states where Sun Life dental coverage is sold.

