SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box

MEDIA EVENT: PARENTS SPEAK OUT AGAINST POLITICAL INDOCTRINATION BY FARMINGTON MICHIGAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT

Outraged by district-sponsored "21-Day Equity Challenge" that stoked racial division,parents host press conference and peaceful rally, address concerns at school board meeting
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmington Kids First and Moms for America, two nonprofit organizations, and concerned parents of students enrolled in the Farmington Michigan Public School District, will hold a press conference and peaceful rally on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, prior to the regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Education. This is the first school board meeting since the revelation that the district sponsored a "21-Day Equity Challenge" promoting racial division and political indoctrination in the district's public schools. Several parents will express their opposition to the board's actions at the media event and will address the board directly during the public meeting.

WHO 

Parents of K-12 students in the Farmington Public School District
Farmington Kids First, a nonprofit organization
Moms for America, a nonprofit educational organization



WHAT 

A press conference and peaceful rally featuring parents of students in the Farmington Public School District with comments and signs. Following the press conference, parents will attend the Board of Education meeting, where they will express their concerns to the school board directly.



WHERE 

North Farmington High School
32900 W 13 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334



WHEN 

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm EST
- Set-up time for media: 4:00 pm
- One-on-one interviews with parents: 5:00 pm
- Press conference: 5:30 pm
- Conclude media event: 5:50 pm



INTERVIEWS  

To book interviews with Farmington Kids First, Moms for America, or local parents, contact: Hannah Blair, M 973-525-6318, media@proactivecommunications.com.



DETAILS 

The Farmington Public School District recently hosted a "21-Day Equity Challenge" that was riddled with divisive political messaging – "white privilege checklists," a list of "microaggressions to avoid" such as calling America the "land of opportunity," and calls to "join a BLM or affiliated protest" and donate to bail funds for violent rioters. Parents are objecting to this program saying it inflames racial divisions, promotes anti-American concepts, and detracts from the educational mission of the school district.




Concerned parents can go online to: http://www.familychoicematters.com/




For more about Moms for America, a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, go to: https://momsforamerica.us/get-to-know-us/our-team/.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-event-parents-speak-out-against-political-indoctrination-by-farmington-michigan-public-school-district-301457684.html

SOURCE Moms For America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.