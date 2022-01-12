Concentric Energy Advisors Recognizes and Promotes Key Team Members

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. (Concentric), a leading management consulting and financial advisory services firm focusing on the North American energy and water industries, proudly announces several significant team member promotions.

(PRNewsfoto/Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc.)

John Stewart was promoted to Senior Vice President. Mr. Stewart is an expert on ratemaking, regulatory policies, utility mergers and acquisitions, and future of energy matters.

Ruben Moreno was promoted to Vice President. Mr. Moreno is a recognized expert in energy procurement and risk management.

Caroline O'Neill was promoted to Vice President. Ms. O'Neill offers a broad range of expertise, including regulatory policy formation and strategy, merger and acquisition due diligence, utility valuations, and asset-based transactions.

Gregg Therrien was promoted to Vice President. Mr. Therrien is an expert in regulatory strategy, cost of service, revenue requirements, and rate design and rate consolidation.

Benjamin Davis was promoted to Assistant Vice President. Mr. Davis focuses on renewable energy, energy efficiency programs, including for low- to moderate-income customers, heat pump programs, grid modernization, and innovative regulatory models.

Meredith Stone was promoted to Senior Project Manager. Ms. Stone offers extensive power market experience focusing on wholesale market design.

Ryan Kennedy was promoted to Senior Analyst. Mr. Kennedy is a member of the depreciation team and provides analytical and research support.

"I am pleased to watch our team continually grow and evolve year after year. This group has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving our clients, and their promotions are well-deserved," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am honored to have as my colleagues some of the top experts in energy consulting."

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. In addition, through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

wpreston@ceadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors