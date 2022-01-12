This achievement makes DotLab one of the few molecular diagnostics laboratories focused on research and development for women's health to earn the prestigious accreditation

DotLab's laboratory receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists This achievement makes DotLab one of the few molecular diagnostics laboratories focused on research and development for women's health to earn the prestigious accreditation

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DotLab, a molecular diagnostics company at the forefront of research and development in women's health, announced that the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to DotLab based on results of a recent inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.

DotLab is solving some of the world’s most difficult diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology delivering clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. (PRNewsfoto/DotLab)

The facility's director, Vice President of Laboratory Operations Rebecca Sanderson, PhD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. "CAP accreditation is a reflection of laboratory excellence and sets DotLab apart in its pursuit of novel diagnostics for women's health," said Dr. Sanderson.

DotLab's Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Melissa Stosic, upon learning of the laboratory's accreditation, said "CAP accreditation is a milestone indicative of DotLab's outstanding laboratory practices and commitment to advancing the future of innovation in molecular diagnostics."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government's own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, please see cap.org .

About DotLab

Dot Laboratories, Inc. ("DotLab") is solving some of the world's most difficult diagnostic challenges via the latest advancements in multiomics and computational biology delivering clinical innovations to areas of significant unmet need. Initially, the company is harnessing its expertise with novel, cutting-edge biomarkers and the power of machine learning to deliver the first non-invasive tool to diagnose endometriosis, resulting in a paradigm shift in the identification and management of the disease. DotLab will also pioneer data-driven management of women's health diseases through the collection of real-world, longitudinal data across multiple timepoints. DotLab is currently enrolling patients in its EMPOWER Study, a prospective, observational, multi-center study enrolling at endometriosis centers of excellence across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DotLab