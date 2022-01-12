Public Knowledge® Acquires Bulletproof Educational Services to Create PK Learning

National Consulting Firm Public Knowledge Now Positioned to Offer the Full Range of Customized Learning Solutions

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Knowledge's® acquisition of Bulletproof Educational Services on January 1, 2022, positions the firm to offer the full range of learning solutions to its current and future clients.

Training and knowledge growth were a focus of the firm before this acquisition, but much of the work outside of vision and strategy was outsourced. This acquisition allows Public Knowledge® to do this work with its own talented team, providing greater value and faster turnaround.

"Having this team in place means we can provide our clients with innovative, cutting-edge, learning solutions. This is a service our clients have been asking for, so we are extremely happy to meet this need. It also allows us to expand into the private space and into Canada," said Stacey Obrecht, President of Public Knowledge®.

To create lasting impact, it is critical to invest in your most valuable resource of all—your people. Public Knowledge® can now provide custom learning and course development, instructor-led training delivery, Learning Management System (LMS) management and administration, full LMS and course development branded for the client, and more, based on our clients' learning needs.

PK Learning excels in building innovative and cost-effective learning solutions developed with a creative approach and fresh ideas. The team of over 20 Learning Consultants works alongside their clients to gain a deep understanding of their specific drivers and challenges. They develop tailored learning services that help them stay competitive and expand their capabilities. They have created and delivered custom learning services for organizations of all sizes—from small and medium-sized organizations to Global Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Public Knowledge®, along with the new PK Learning Team, is excited to embark on this next exciting chapter. To find out more, please visit pklearning.pubknow.com.

About Public Knowledge®

Public Knowledge® is a national management consulting firm focused on Programs, People, Systems, and Learning. We exist to empower our clients to solve tough problems and thrive in complex situations. For more than 30 years, we have helped our clients achieve their goals by understanding their needs and their objectives as a foundation to our problem-solving process. Our goal is to provide our clients with unparalleled service and act as their catalyst for positive outcomes. Learn more by visiting Pubknow.com.

