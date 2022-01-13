Christie Campus Health Adds SilverCloud Health to Mental Health Services Platform for College Students

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's leading providers of mental health services for college students has announced that it is partnering with another leader in the space to offer evidence-based, mental health therapy and wellbeing solutions to students.

Christie Campus Health and Headspace form partnership to help improve the health and wellbeing of college students. (PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health)

Christie Campus Health has added internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) from SilverCloud Health, a leading digital mental health platform, to its CONNECT@College platform, which now makes it the nation's most broad-based platform of live and web-based services available to colleges and universities to help them deliver mental health support to students, according to Kate Begley, Christie Campus Health's CEO.

"We chose SilverCloud Health as a partner because of their extensive research and leading outcomes demonstrating long lasting, clinically significant improvements in mental health," said Begley. "SilverCloud Health's student-specific content was critical in choosing a partner and really sets them apart from other programs in the marketplace."

SilverCloud Health offers a digital, on-demand mental health and well-being platform that is secure, anonymous, and interactive, and helps students manage feelings and causes of depression, anxiety or stress with expert coaches or self-guided programs. It consists of seven interactive modules that include mindfulness exercises, interactive journaling, and mood or lifestyle charting, providing colleges and universities an efficient way to offer their students timely, on-demand, and clinically appropriate care.

"Student demand for mental health and wellbeing support has grown dramatically, especially in this COVID environment. Students are experiencing significantly more rates of depression, stress, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidal thoughts than ever before," Begley said. "SilverCloud Health expands our already wide continuum of services to students at a time when college counseling centers are struggling to keep up with demand," Begley said.

Even though Christie Campus Health offers 24/7, live access to counselors, many students may not need, want, or have time for regular counseling with a licensed clinician. For these students, SilverCloud Health's internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy can be an effective alternative or supplement.

"As a result of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities need to break down traditional barriers of access to mental health resources and provide convenient and empowering solutions for their students," said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health. "By joining forces with Christie Campus Health, unmatched and trusted behavioral health support will be available to students when and where they need it most."

The SilverCloud Health program offers students access to several personalized mental health and wellbeing programs and tools to address stress, anxiety, depression, alcohol use, sleep, self-care, and more. It offers 24/7 access available from desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone and includes interactive tools such as a personal journal, mood monitor, quizzes, and breathing and meditation exercises. While the program is self-guided, students also have the option to be supported by a SilverCloud Health coach, an important distinction, according to Christie's Chief Clinical Officer Kaitlin Gallo, Ph.D.

"Research has demonstrated that guided ICBT programs are associated with higher rates of session completion as compared to unguided ones. SilverCloud Health is effective, with 85% of users seeing improvement. Those improvements last even after finishing the program. Three months after completing the program, 60% of those who met diagnostic criteria for depression before using SilverCloud Health, 50% who had anxiety, and 46% who had both clinical depression and anxiety before using the program no longer met diagnostic criteria for those conditions," Gallo said.

Christie Campus Health now serves almost 500,000 students across the country at over 100 college and university campuses. It has experienced rapid growth in the last year not only because of COVID-driven increases in demand and a national clinical labor shortage but also because it amalgamates "best-of-class" mental health products and services into one platform, helps school counseling centers install those products and services on campuses, provides training and ongoing support to counseling staff, and helps schools drive student awareness of the services available to them through customized campus marketing campaigns.

Christie Campus Health helps colleges and universities deliver best-in-class products and services at no cost to students. In addition to SilverCloud Health, the Christie platform gives students access to Headspace, a leading meditation and mindfulness app that helps students build coping and resiliency skills; the Wellness Hub, an online portal and app that offers educational content, online tools and self-assessments; a 24/7 clinician-staffed support line dedicated to providing in-the-moment support and connecting students to the resources they may need through a network of over 50,000 mental health service providers nationwide; support for students studying abroad; professional Navigators who can help students address barriers to treatment; and psychiatric prescribing resources at clinics nationwide.

About Christie Campus Health

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, the management of Christie Campus Health has decades of experience in college student health and is solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy came together to create a solution that would help colleges and universities improve the way they support student mental health. They developed CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need. Christie Campus Health's non-profit affiliate, the Mary Christie Institute, is a thought leadership organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of college students. www.christiecampus.com

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world's leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company's multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 18 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 500 organizations globally to meet their populations' mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over half a million SilverCloud users. The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement and range of clinical programs that encompasses the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more at www.silvercloudhealth.com.

SilverCloud Health was recently acquired by Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading global telehealth platform that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. The acquisition provides SilverCloud with an opportunity to expand its delivery of proven behavioral healthcare capabilities to further advance the reach and impact of care teams around the globe. To learn more visit: https://business.amwell.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE AN INTERVIEW WITH A CHRISTIE CAMPUS HEALTH THOUGHT LEADER, CONTACT: Nick Motu, (651-249-3034), nmotu@christiecampus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie Campus Health