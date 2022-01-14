GRUPO CHEDRAUI RELEASES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2022 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. announces its results guidance for fiscal year 2022 for both Mexico and the United States:

For 2022, we expect a same-store sales growth in Mexico above 4.5%, thus achieving two-year growth above 12%, demonstrating the Company's organic growth capacity.





At Chedraui USA , sales are expected to be more dynamic than in other years due to the global inflationary environment. In dollars, the El Super and Fiesta operations are expected to grow 3.5% in same-store sales, while the same-store sales for the Smart & Final operation is expected to grow 2.5% in 2022.





Capex for 2022 will be around 2.1% of consolidated revenue, which will allow us to organically increase the sales floor in Mexico by approximately 1.6%, and 0.6% in the United States .





Our organic growth considers the opening of 1 Chedraui Store, 5 Super Chedraui and 25 Supercito in Mexico , while in the United States the opening of 2 new stores is projected under the Smart & Final banner.





For 2022, an expansion of 10-to-15 basis points is projected in the EBITDA of the Retail Mexico operation, as well as an increase of around 200 basis points in the Real Estate Division. An expansion of 40 basis points in the EBITDA margin is projected for Chedraui USA after the consolidation of the Smart & Final operation and the continuation of Fiesta's profitability expansion plan.





At the end of 2022, a Net Bank Debt / EBITDA ratio of between 0.3 and 0.4 times is expected, given the outstanding cash flow generation of the Company.





The Company reaffirms its commitment to creating value for shareholders by reiterating its search for organic and inorganic growth opportunities to expand its commercial offering.



Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reiterates its intention to continue working for the benefit of its shareholders, collaborators and customers, fulfilling its mission "To bring to all possible places, the products that customers prefer at the best price."

Contact:

Humberto Tafolla Núñez

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10

htafolla@chedraui.com.mx

Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz

Investor Relations

Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17

avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx

