IDbyDNA Appoints Susan E. Daniels, Ph.D., as Vice President of R&D and Member of Executive Committee Company fills key leadership role to drive product portfolio expansion as precision metagenomics leader in infectious disease testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDbyDNA, a precision metagenomics company offering next-generation-sequencing-based infectious disease testing and anti-microbial resistance profiling, today announces that it has appointed Susan (Siw) E. Daniels, Ph.D., as Vice President of R&D and a member of the company's executive committee. She joins IDbyDNA today with over 25 years of experience in leadership positions at several biotech, pharmaceutical and diagnostic sequencing companies, most recently as the Head of the CLIA business at Roche Molecular Systems.

Susan E. Daniels, Ph.D. (PRNewswire)

Siw… applies innovative spirit to… product advancement, making her an ideal fit for this key leadership position.

With positive market feedback and encouragement to grow its test menu, IDbyDNA expects to further bolster its product development with expanded bioinformatic analysis capabilities and an eye toward increasing its presence in the sequencing workflow with kits that could include library prep components.

"Siw is a proven leader with both deep and broad knowledge in molecular and genomic science and product development. Her diverse background and experience in applying innovative spirit to technology and product advancement make her an ideal fit for this key leadership position," said Neil Gunn, IDbyDNA's Chief Executive Officer.

Daniels' tenacity and commitment to open and inclusive culture has contributed to her long and successful history of managing cross-functional teams that deliver winning sequencing and assay products and revenue – an expertise that positions her well to lead IDbyDNA's growing chemistry, bioinformatic and assay development teams. "IDbyDNA is at the brink of making huge breakthroughs in infectious disease testing, and I am thrilled to lead this cutting-edge team into the very exciting future of precision metagenomics," she said.

Daniels holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wales in Cardiff, Wales, and completed her postdoctoral research in asthma genetics at the University of Oxford, England.

About IDbyDNA

IDbyDNA is driving a paradigm shift in infectious disease testing by democratizing the power of precision metagenomics, delivering precise insights for better health. Explify®* data analytics enable laboratories to detect and profile microorganisms from any specimen in a scalable, intuitive way at genomic-level resolution. Our industry-leading expertise in microbial genomics delivers complete infection profiles for infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance. For more information, visit http://www.idbydna.com.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Media Contact: Barbara Kalavik, bkalavik@idbydna.com

Precise insights for better health. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDbyDNA Inc.