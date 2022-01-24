"Test Today, Know Today": Top Private Testing Lab Opens Additional Omaha-Area Site As Need For COVID-19 Testing Continues <span class="legendSpanClass">New GS Labs Site Offering Various COVID Tests; Results In As Little One Hour</span>

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for COVID-19 testing continues, one of the largest private testing laboratories in the U.S. has opened an additional Omaha testing location at 144th and Center Streets in the old Shopko building. Based in Omaha, GS Labs offers rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, Rapid PCR and LAMP tests, and now a combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test, all by appointment from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 14445 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144. This new site is an addition to GS Labs' other area locations in La Vista and near 168th and Blondo in west Omaha.

Having recently tested its millionth patient, GS Labs is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the Omaha metro and across the United States. During the first week of the new year, the company performed more than 49,000 rapid antigen tests, an increase of 65 percent as compared to Thanksgiving week. Tests administered by GS Labs identified more than 13,000 patients who were currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

"We know how vital testing is and we are continuing to add capacity to meet the rising demand in communities across the U.S.," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Between the Delta and the Omicron variants, Greater Omaha residents want and need testing, and that's just what we provide across the metro area."

GS Lab's offers two tests that are fully covered by insurance in the event the patient is experiencing symptoms or has had a recent exposure. This includes the rapid antigen test for $179 which returns results as quickly as 20 minutes and a PCR test for $229 that returns results in two to five days; both have no out-of-pocket cost with accepted insurance. Additionally, GS Labs offers rapid PCR and rapid LAMP tests for $299 each that are ideal for travel or screening testing, available with cash payment only. The combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test is available for $199, also with cash payment only. Appointments for all test types must be made online prior to arrival.

If you are attending an upcoming gathering, there are steps you can take to be safer around others – including getting a test 1 to 3 days beforehand to determine your COVID-19 status. Other safety measures include:

Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Given the sustained surge in the region, we recommend that even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid shouting and signing, especially in indoor spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don't host or attend a gathering.

Also consider getting a COVID-19 test 3 to 5 days after you return home from your trip.

Even if your test is negative, it's wise to reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel.

