6WIND's Virtual Cell Site Router sets new standards in Virtualized & Disaggregated Networking

PARIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high Performance and Secure networking software company is proud to announce the launch of its novel Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR).

6WIND Logo (PRNewswire)

6WIND vCSR is a virtualized cell site router solution, part of 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) product family. The vCSR is tailored to the (radio) access network needs of 5G and 4G mobile network operators. The primary purpose of the vCSR is to provide best-in-class-efficiency IP/MPLS routing and high-performance end-to-end IPsec VPN security in a radio access network for hauling the aggregated traffic to the operator's core network.

Just like all of 6WIND's VSR applications, vCSR runs on COTS servers, minimizing capital expenditure, maximizing economies of scale in equipment procurement and skirting around vendor lock-in.

Based on 6WIND's core technology, vCSR boasts the industry-highest, linearly scalable forwarding performance on COTS hardware. It also caters for the lowest and, above all, deterministic latency, which is of utmost importance for real-time low-latency 5G network applications.

vCSR can be deployed on bare metal (PNF), virtualized (VNF) or containerized (CNF) with full hardware and software disaggregation.

The 6WIND vCSR is optimized to support all required CSR features and delivers its line rate performance with the lowest CPU and memory footprint. This results in market-leading efficiency in routing and security capabilities towards the provider core network.

6WINDs vCSR will readily co-exist and share resources with other network functions like for example 5G Distributed Units (DU), enabling the operator to mix and match different radio access, networking and other functions as per his specific needs. Creating on-demand, and bespoke, yet dependable network elements in the software realm, disaggregated from the hardware layer.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, System Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

Company Contact:

Neelam Bahal

VP, Global Marketing for 6WIND

Phone: +44 7805090701

neelam.bahal@6wind.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 6WIND