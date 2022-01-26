Alpha Promotes Dan Horn to EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

BRISTOL, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today announced the promotion of Dan Horn to executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Alpha's board of directors voted unanimously in favor of Horn's promotion which was effective January 25, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"With four decades of experience in this industry, Dan brings a vital perspective to our executive team and he expertly leads a critically important function of our business," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "I'm proud of the work Dan continues to do and am pleased his efforts are being recognized with this well-deserved promotion to executive vice president and chief commercial officer."

Since December 2020, Horn has served as president of Alpha Metallurgical Coal Sales and as executive vice president of sales for Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Previously, he served in senior leadership roles within the sales departments of Contura Energy and Alpha Natural Resources.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this press release may not occur.

INVESTOR CONTACT: ALEX ROTONEN

InvestorRelations@AlphaMetResources.com

(423) 956-6882

MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O Q'UINN

CorporateCommunications@AlphaMetResources.com

(423) 573-0369

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.