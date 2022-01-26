ListenFirst Releases 2022 Social Media Marketing Trends Survey

Only 14% of respondents said they can always tie their social media efforts to ROI while only 31.5% knew how well their competitors are performing on social media.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the release of the 2022 Social Media Marketing Trends Survey. The findings of the comprehensive online study confirmed that despite the ongoing pandemic, brands are more committed than ever to social media as a marketing channel.

55% of respondents said their brand's social media spend increased during the pandemic, with 50.5% of those surveyed adding their brand's social media spend will increase further in 2022.

However, measuring the impact of their social media spend remains a challenge for many brands. Only 14% of survey respondents said they can always tie their social media efforts to ROI, while only 31.5% responded "Yes" to knowing how well their brand is performing on social media relative to competitors. Meanwhile, 52% of respondents either wanted more influencer analytics or were unclear if they had enough.

"The survey results confirm what we've known in the marketplace, that even while brands are investing more in social media, they just don't have enough data that speaks to performance," explained David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Office at ListenFirst. "To get a more actionable picture of what's working, companies need a social analytics solution that goes beyond vanity metrics such as Likes and Followers and offers meaningful competitive and industry benchmarks, as well as robust influencer and partner analytics."

Other key finding of the 2022 Social Media Marketing Trends Survey include:

Instagram is the social media platform most important to brands, picked by 40% of marketers and analytics professionals

LinkedIn is the social media platform that's most trusted, picked by 39.5% of respondents

Facebook is the least trusted social media platform, picked by 44.5% of respondents

66% of those surveyed expect social media video to be an increased focus for their brand in 2022

ListenFirst's 2022 Social Media Marketing Trends Survey questioned 200 brand marketing and analytics professionals on the future of social media marketing, between December 28-29, 2021 The full survey results can be downloaded here .

