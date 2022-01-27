Desert Harvest's Aloe Glide® becomes 1st Sexual Lubricant to Receive National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Harvest , the market leader in high quality, scientifically studied, all-natural supplements and skincare, announced today its Aloe Glide product has received the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance, effective immediately. The NEA Seal appears on products approved by the association to help consumers identify and choose products that are suitable for care of eczema or sensitive skin.

100% pure, clean and natural, Aloe Glide brings Desert Harvest's proprietary, nutrient-rich aloe and other natural ingredients for a premium quality, effective alternative to traditional sexual lubricants and vaginal moisturizer. The FDA-approved formula is free of parabens, petrochemicals, and artificial or synthetic ingredients. It is packed with pure, all-natural aloe and other healthy ingredients to protect from dryness, damage and infection, while providing superior lubrication and moisture without irritating eczema and sensitive skin. The Glide is iso-osmolar at 308, which mimics women's natural lubrication, and will not disrupt the natural flora needed to fight off infection.

"Aloe Glide is Desert Harvest's second product to receive the NEA Seal of Acceptance," said Desert Harvest Chief Executive Officer Heather Florio. "We are honored that it has been recognized by the NEA, and that we can be of help to those with sensitive skin and eczema."

Aloe Glide is compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms, and is currently the only aloe vera-based sexual lubricant without sodium benozate, a preservative that can cause skin irritation and vaginal pH imbalance. It is free of perfumes and dyes, easy to use, and requires no sticky clean up.

About Desert Harvest

Desert Harvest has spent over two decades focusing on the overall health needs of those underserved and living with under-recognized conditions worldwide. Desert Harvest was the first to discover the symptom-relieving benefits of Super-Strength Freeze-Dried Aloe Vera, born out of a need to help a family member suffering from a bladder condition. Today, Desert Harvest meets the relief needs for people suffering from urological, women's health issues, sexual health issues, radiation, oncology therapy, and more, with the highest quality, scientifically studied, all-natural supplements, and skincare. The company's corporate guiding principles and values are founded on fairness, honesty, responsiveness, and mutual trust. Its products and the working environments of its team are built on respect for our planet and humanity. For more information, visit https://www.desertharvest.com/ .

