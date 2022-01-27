MUSICK PEELER'S TIM CHANG AND JUAN TORRES NAMED AS LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP announced today that Partners Tim Chang and Juan Torres have been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Tim and Juan are tenacious, skilled and committed to client service," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "Both are leaders in the legal profession, in the community, and at Musick Peeler."

Chang's clients range from multinational public companies to medium and small privately held companies as well as individuals with high net worth. His practice focuses on business transactions and planning, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, dispute resolution and cross-border wealth planning.

"Chang reads, writes, and speaks fluent Chinese, which he frequently uses in his practice to assist clients on transnational transactions involving the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the U.S.," reports the special supplement. "He often serves the position of outside General Counsel for Asian clients with respect to their legal affairs in the U.S., including coordination of litigation and supervision of intellectual property matters."

The Journal writes that "in the more than 30 years that Torres has been representing business owners to resolve a wide range of disputes and conflicts, he has argued on their behalf in federal and state courts, at trial and in dispute resolution forums across Southern California." Torres' litigation experience covers commercial/corporate, employment, construction, real estate, and insurance matters. The profile adds that as a native Spanish speaker, Juan "has earned the trust of the growing Latino business community in Los Angeles and beyond."

Torres has served as a volunteer judge pro tem, arbitrator, and mediator for the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. He serves on the board of directors of The Good Samaritan Scholarship program and of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Counsel for Justice, which focuses on providing legal services for vulnerable communities. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice, Elizabeth Cancer Detection Center, California Alumni Association, and youth sports organizations. Torres also served as a member of the City of Rancho Palos Verdes Parks and Recreation Open Space Task Force Committee.

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with more than 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

