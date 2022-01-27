River and Mercantile's U.S. Business to Spin Off and Rebrand as Agilis

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the sale of River and Mercantile plc (R&M) to AssetCo plc in the UK, its U.S. consulting business has announced a spin-off, creating an independent privately owned investment, actuarial and risk management group. Led by the U.S. management team and rebranded as Agilis, the new entity will remain focused on serving institutional investor clients with the same team in place.

The spin-off will reinforce client focus for the organization and better position the team for future growth. Agilis's core business will continue to center around custom solutions delivered through OCIO, actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, and pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our business to pursue our growth potential as a strong, independent company," said Tom Cassara, Managing Director. "This milestone builds on our expertise in the industry and allows us to take our services to the next level for our clients."

"As we transition our brand, our clients and our people remain our top priorities," commented Michael Clark, Managing Director. "We look forward to creating experiences that are even more intelligent, insightful and interactive. And to find new, innovative and exciting ways to make a difference for our clients and their investment decisions."

With approximately 40 professionals across the U.S., Agilis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with other offices in New York, NY; and Denver, CO. The full U.S. consulting team will stay intact, including leadership of the U.S. organization.

"While our name is new, we are still committed to the same ideals of how we provide services to our clients," added Cassara. "We've never been more focused on providing exceptional experiences for our clients and raising the bar on the level of service we deliver."

About Agilis

Agilis is the flexibility to find solutions where others forgot to look. Focused on outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, and pension administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations, we find new, innovative and exciting ways to improve the outcomes for our clients.

