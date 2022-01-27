Roamly and Wheelbase Partner to Bring New Digital RV Insurance Offerings to Professional Rental Operators

Roamly insurance for professional RV rental companies will be integrated into Wheelbase, the world's leader in RV fleet management software for professional commercial operators

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The insurtech company Roamly today announced its new professional insurance product for the rapidly growing market of professional RV rental companies worldwide. Wheelbase , the professional software product for RV fleet operators, will now embed Roamly into its software to make insurance painless, simple, and economical.

New, tailored RV insurance product brings digital insurance to commercial RV operations.

The new partnership offers Roamly, the only tailored RV insurance product, directly to commercial RV rental operators, tour companies, and booking agencies. In addition, Roamly is made available directly from the software for any consumer who books trips and vacations through a rental company utilizing the Wheelbase software.

With embedded digital insurance, commercial RV operators and their customers no longer have to navigate insurance solutions that can be costly, cumbersome, and complex. Roamly also includes trip cancellation coverage and interior damage coverage for renters – making for a seamless and worry-free vacation for travelers. Roamly also provides benefits that reimburse the traveler for unused, prepaid, and non-refundable insured travel arrangements.

"With the growth of commercial RV rental operations worldwide stemming from an environment where people want to travel, as well as the dominant position that Wheelbase enjoys in the professional market, this partnership made logical sense for consumers who want an easy-to-book and fully protected trip without the arduous task of sorting out insurance with agents and brokers," said Roamly's Chief Insurance Officer Aaron Ammar.

Now consumers have a way to protect their trips, and fleet operators can focus on customer operations without chasing insurance products through insurance carriers, which are commonly expensive and complex to purchase. Operators utilizing Wheelbase software and Roamly insurance include Road Adventures by Mark Wahlberg, a rapidly expanding RV rental business in Ohio partially owned by Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

"When you dive into the RV rental business, it is a priority for your fleet to be insured both during and outside of rentals to mitigate all risks," says Chris Haydocy, Managing Member of Road Adventures by Mark Wahlberg. "It can be a bit gut wrenching to hand your keys over to a stranger, and hope they will properly care for your unit. However, utilizing Roamly insurance for both our renters and our company has cultivated a peace of mind for us. The transition was seamless and simple, and the Wheelbase team was there to help every step of the way."

"We are rapidly growing our business, so it is great to have an insurance partner that not only watches over our fleet, but helps us grow – and grows with us, too," says Haydocy. "Our focus is providing our renters with an outstanding experience at every touch point, and we feel secure knowing our insurance products add value to our shared experience."

Commercial rental operators are growing rapidly thanks to Wheelbase, and they are desperate to find insurance products that protect their fleets while also protecting consumers who are engaging in travel and outdoor activities, says Ammar.

"Our new Roamly protection product comes at a time when the world is beginning to open up again, and yet the insurance industry has not kept pace with RV and campervan travel which has now become mainstream."

"We are excited to be able to bring this level of coverage in a digital, embedded format for those professionals who want to grow their operations and enjoy the ever-evolving benefits of Wheelbase," Ammar added.

In 2021, more than 240 new companies started using Wheelbase software to run their business – amounting to roughing one new RV rental business onboarded every other day.

Roamly has grown rapidly over the past year. Having recently come out of beta, it's already produced more than $7M in written premium.

"The unquenchable consumer interest for travel is felt across the globe and has put great demand on commercial rental operations, which has created greater opportunities for Roamly to support and fill the gaps in professionalized insurance coverage," Ammar says. "Our team recognizes the importance of innovation, and the combined power of Wheelbase and Roamly enables RV rental professionals to focus more of their attention where it rightly belongs — on their customers."

"Roamly is the perfect addition to the power of Wheelbase and how it impacts professional operations," said Evan Hopkins, VP of Wheelbase. "Insurance is one of the biggest challenges an RV rental business faces, and Roamly is the best way to solve it."

About Roamly

Roamly is the first RV-focused insurtech in the world, unlocking RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Our insurance provides the clarity that owners need to ensure their vehicles which are affirmatively allowed to be rented on platforms like Outdoorsy. For more information, visit www.roamly.com.

About Wheelbase

Wheelbase is the RV industry's most powerful fleet management and rental software that streamlines the way small, medium, and large RV businesses operate. Wheelbase provides RV rental companies with a cloud-based complete suite of rental management tools to optimally run businesses from the first point of customer contact to key return. The software provides rental companies with fleet management, payment processing, web hosting, online booking, insurance protection for domestic and international renters — all from one simple dashboard. The software is used by 1,000+ companies in the US, Canada, Australia and throughout Europe. For more information, visit www.wheelbasepro.com .

