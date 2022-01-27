Statement from Majestic Steel

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Thursday morning, a tragic accident occurred at our Tampa facility resulting in the death of one of our associates. We are deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to the associate's family, co-workers, and friends. Our commitment to safety is something we take very seriously. Operations have been halted for the day as we continue to investigate the incident.

By carrying a diverse and sizable inventory of prime, flat-rolled coated steel products, Majestic Steel USA offers what you need, when you need it, shipped on-time from a climate-controlled service center. Majestic is ISO 9001:2008 certified and provides a unique, value-driven experience. (PRNewsFoto/Majestic Steel USA) (PRNewsfoto/Majestic Steel USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Please direct all questions to press@majesticsteel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA