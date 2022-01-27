Stephen Kaufman Recognized as Top Rated Political and Government Attorney in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that its Founding Partner, Stephen J. Kaufman, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers list and is recognized as a "Top Rated Legislative & Governmental Affairs Attorney in Los Angeles."

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a "Super Lawyer." Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

"To be recognized by my peers in this profession is a honor, and I appreciate being in the company of so many leading attorneys in Los Angeles," said Kaufman, the current Chair of the State Voting Modernization Board and past President of the California Political Attorneys Association.

Kaufman founded Kaufman Legal Group in 1996. A recognized authority in the field of campaign finance and election law, Kaufman represents elected officials, candidates, PACs, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations, ballot measure campaigns, political parties, major donors, lobbying firms and government agencies on a wide variety of campaign finance, election and governmental ethics matters.

In 2021, Kaufman was named a 'Leader in Law' by the Los Angeles Business Journal and was previously recognized by the publication as one of the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles. He was honored by the Daily Journal as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in California in 2018 and is a past recipient of the California State Bar's Wiley W. Manuel Award for his commitment to pro bono legal services.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, PACs. ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, businesses, non-profits, campaign donors, political parties, and government agencies on campaign finance and election law issues and represents them in government investigations. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com.

