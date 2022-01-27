Wendy's Teams Up with Kansas Athletics to Celebrate Upcoming Jayhawks Basketball Game Against University of Kentucky

LAWRENCE, Kan., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
This week, the (#5) Kansas Jayhawks and the (#12) Kentucky Wildcats will go head-to-head in one of the hottest (& crispiest) games of the season, and Wendy's® wants IN on the action! As the preferred breakfast sandwich of Kansas Athletics, Wendy's is taking over Lawrence, KS to shoot a few FREE throws of her own...Put me in, coach!
To get the town pumped for a slam dunk on the Wildcats, from Friday, January 28 – Saturday, January 29, residents will score FREE Wendy's!
WHERE & WHEN:
Already have a packed game day schedule? This redhead (which today is more of a crimson) has you covered! Here's what we have in store to kick off the biggest college matchup of the year... See you at the Phog!
- FRYday at the Phog:
- Game Day at the Phog:
ABOUT WENDY'S:
*Masks required for entry to Fryday Fryfest at the Phog.
**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.
