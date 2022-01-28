CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. EXPANDS FOOD CAN CAPACITY AT OWATONNA, MINNESOTA PLANT

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that the Company will expand food can production capacity by adding a new line to its Owatonna, Minnesota plant. The line is expected to commence operations during the third quarter of 2022 and will serve growing customer requirements in the pet food, bean and soup segments of the food can market. The Owatonna facility will add approximately 40 jobs to support the additional capacity.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

