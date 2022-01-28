SDI Presence Named Built In Chicago's Best Place to Work For Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) SDI Presence LLC (SDI) announces that it has been awarded the 2022 Best Places to Work award by Built In Chicago. In addition, SDI was also selected as one of the Top Workplaces in 2021 by the Chicago Tribune, and Best Place to Work in 2021 by Crain's Chicago Business earlier last year.

SDI Presence is proud to announce that we have been named by Built In Chicago as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work. (PRNewswire)

"To be recognized for this incredible honor is a reflection of SDI's inclusive culture that promotes professional development and high levels of collaboration," says Cecelia Bolden, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at SDI Presence. "As a firm, SDI encourages diversity, positivity and excellence in all things, and as a result we are able to be more present in our local communities and around the country."

Built In determines the winners of the Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

SDI's 25-year corporate resume boasts several marque clients with complex technology operations in Chicagoland that has resulted in a 98% customer satisfaction rating. A certified minority business enterprise (MBE), SDI includes a meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program as part of its business strategy. Professionals interested in joining the SDI team can visit the company's career page for open positions and job opportunities at https://www.sdipresence.com/view-openings/.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com

About BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

