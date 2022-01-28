Talesun Signs 250 MW Module Supply Agreement with India's Clean Solar Power

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talesun Solar, a leading PV module manufacturer, recently entered into a 250 MW PV module supply agreement with Indian renewable energy developer Clean Solar Power (Bhainsada) Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Clean Solar Power").

According to the terms of the agreement, Talesun Solar will supply its BIPRO series bifacial modules based on 10-busbar half-cut cell technology that maintains first-year degradation at less than 2% and linear attenuation at no more than 0.45%. By using this technology coupled with the bifacial PV cell technology, the product supports an increase of between 5% and 25% in power generation efficiency. The 250 MW modules will be deployed in Clean Solar Power's ground-mounted solar power project in India's Rajasthan state.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority of India, as of December 31, 2021, the country's accumulative installed capacity of renewable energy power generation had reached 151.4 GW, including 49.3 GW in installed solar PV capacity. The data points to a promising future for the Indian renewable energy sector and huge growth potential for the PV segment.

"India is one of the world's fastest growing and most dynamic emerging solar markets," Shuguang Dong, President of Talesun Solar commented. "The collaboration with Clean Solar Power demonstrates Talesun Solar's strong presence in the market while helping increase market share and brand awareness in 2022 by laying a solid foundation for further expansion in India and other markets across the region."

With over 10 years of in-depth experience in supplying PV modules to international markets, Talesun Solar has gained widespread recognition among customers and partners in its home market and beyond as a result of its excellent quality control system and product performance. Notably, the company has established a comprehensive sales and services network in global markets. Talesun Solar plans to further expand in the Indian GW-grade PV market by providing local customers with high-quality products and services in an effort to make a contribution to the country's resolve to transition to environmentally responsible energy solutions.

About Talesun

Talesun Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhongli Group, was founded in 2010. With more than 10 years of innovation and development, it has become one of the global Top 10 photovoltaic manufacturers, Tier 1 module supplier in Bloomberg Ranking, one of China's largest photovoltaic power station developers. For further information, visit www.talesun.com.

