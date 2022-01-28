TOMORROW: Citywide Open House Event to Open School Doors Across Kansas City to Families

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen public charter schools spanning 21 campuses in Kansas City will open their doors to families in a coordinated citywide open house event for National School Choice Week 2022.

WHAT:

Citywide open house of public charter schools

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Prospective families from across the city

Representatives of Kansas City charter schools

WHEN:

10 a.m. to noon Saturday , Jan. 29

WHERE:

Campuses of:

This event is planned by SchoolAppKC in conjunction with a diverse array of Kansas City schools.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week