Valiant Sells Out Debut NFT Launch in Less than 24 Hours

Valiant Entertainment and Producer of Iron Man 3 & Looper Sell Out Massively Successful NFT Launch
Published: Jan. 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Entertainment, the 3rd largest shared comic universe alongside Marvel and DC, has sold out their debut NFT launch during the exclusive presale. Overwhelming support from fans and the NFT-community has propelled the Valiant project to A-list status.

PUNK MAMBO Character NFT Teaser Art
PUNK MAMBO Character NFT Teaser Art(PRNewswire)

Launching at a premium price of .3 ETH which includes six season one NFT character drops that will culminate in a revolutionary play-to-earn game, this project takes fans through a voyage into the Valiant Universe.

This incredible journey started with a desire from both fans and creators alike to connect through a creative project that fulfilled Valiant's vision for community involvement in the universe. The resounding success and feedback of this innovative community-first project reflects the direction this industry is taking and Valiant's position in it.

For the full story, contact Nic Osborn at nico@valiantentertainment.com

Discord: Discord.ValiantEntertainment.com

Website: NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-sells-out-debut-nft-launch-in-less-than-24-hours-301470851.html

SOURCE Valiant Entertainment

