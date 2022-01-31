Agilisium to accelerate large scale complex migrations to AWS for enterprise clients with its Migration Competency

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting – The Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics company headquartered in California has announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This recognition is a testimony of the work Agilisium has been undertaking, in migrating several of its clients in highly regulated industries to AWS through a foundation's first approach that accelerates modernization and refactoring of mission-critical apps.

Agilisium is a Big Data and Analytics company with a clear focus on helping organizations take the "Data-to-Insights-Leap". Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Da-ta Governance and Data Visualization.

Agilisium and AWS offers Pre-Migration Assessments for select customers to build Risk-free Cloud Transformation Strategy

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Agilisium as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that demonstrates specialized proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on AWS Migration Consulting with experience across all 7Rs (refactor, re-platform, repurchase, rehost, relocate, retain, and retire). The AWS partnership is a direct result of the company's continuous efforts to expand and strengthen capabilities in design, architecture, migration, deployment, and management of complex cloud architectures on the AWS cloud.

"We are thrilled to add AWS Migration Competency addition to our existing portfolio along with AWS Data & Analytics Competency and DevOps Competency. We work tirelessly to achieve AWS certifications so that our clients know, without a doubt, that they can trust Agilisium with their most complex digitalization projects. Enterprises are increasingly looking to take advantage of the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides for their complex custom-built applications, which have been mostly designed over the years on different environments and need to be modernized." said Raj Babu, Founder, and CEO of Agilisium

Agilisium understands the relevance and sensitivity of data migration and customizes cloud adoption solutions for each company. It lets businesses realize the full potential of the AWS Cloud by identifying the best-fit Infrastructure for migrating workloads, modernizing existing applications, and providing continuing support for AWS workloads as needed.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is the fastest-growing Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics Company recognized by Inc 5000 continuously 5 times in a row. Having strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Data Visualization, and Cloud Optimization services Agilisium helps companies architect, build, migrate, and manage their application workloads to accelerate their journey to the agile cloud, achieve desired business outcomes, and reach new emerging global markets. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com and on LinkedIn.

