AM Best Upgrades Ratings of CNO Financial Group to A (Excellent)

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the global credit rating agency for the insurance industry, recently upgraded the financial strength rating of CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) and its life and health subsidiaries from A- (Excellent) to A (Excellent). The ratings reflect CNO's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). In conjunction with the upgrade, the credit rating outlook was revised from positive to stable.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

AM Best stated, "The rating upgrades reflect the group's improved earnings profile. More precisely, the group's quality and diversification of earnings have improved over the years and it has consistently delivered favorable and diversified operating results on a statutory and GAAP basis." The agency added, "CNO has a high-quality investment portfolio, a good liquidity profile and good financial flexibility… The group is well-diversified and offers a wide array of retirement, life and accident/health products, and markets through a broad set of distribution channels, including direct to consumer, exclusive agents and worksite marketing. CNO continues to nurture its formal ERM program and encourage a strong risk culture."

"We are very pleased that AM Best has recognized the improvement in CNO's financial profile," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "The upgrade acknowledges our focus over the past several years to diversify our business model, put in place sustainable growth initiatives, maintain our strong investment performance, and strengthen our balance sheet. We will continue to build upon our progress to deliver long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders."

AM Best ratings are based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company's balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management. For more information, refer to the AM Best press release.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families, and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.