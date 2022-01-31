BRP announces expansion and new Design Studio in Europe

VALCOURT, QC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) has a long standing history of putting Design & Innovation at the core of its strategies. ln September 2008, it opened the Laurent Beaudoin Design & Innovation Centre in Valcourt Québec, which enabled the company to attract more than 100 top design professionals from around the globe. Today, BRP reaffirms the central role of design and innovation as engines for growth and proudly confirms its expansion in Europe with the implementation of a Design Studio in Sophia-Antipolis in the South of France. The new studio will officially open its doors in December 2022, marking another important step towards developing and leveraging its design expertise worldwide.

A glimpse of the Sofia-Antipolis lifestyle that will inspire BRP's design experts in its future European design studio. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In this new studio, design professionals will further make use of BRP's diverse knowhow and focus on conducting advanced concepts studies in the world of sustainable mobility amongst other things. Due to geographical proximity and understanding of market dynamics, the facility is also uniquely positioned to provide additional design services to internal partners based in Europe and Scandinavia such as Rotax and Lynx.

BRP evaluated several locations for its new Design Studio. Ultimately, the team was charmed by what the south of France has to offer. Recognized as a Green Technology Research Hub, the region also boasts an ideal climate and beautiful scenery. The Côte d'Azur lifestyle, and the rich mix of art, culture and architecture in the area were also considered when making the decision.

"We are extremely proud of this new Design Studio. It will enable us to continue to diversify our workforce and attract top design professionals from Europe. I am sure that Sophia-Antipolis will be a great area for insights and inspiration which will stimulate our teams to create highly innovative concepts and designs", said Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice President, Design, Innovation & Creative Services. "Design and Innovation is an intricate part of BRP's DNA. We look forward to welcoming new members to our world-class design team and work together to push the boundaries of innovation to a greater extent," he added.

The European Design Studio Team will be headed by a dedicated Design Manager, and comprised of several product, transportation, and CAD designers. Recruitment is now officially in progress. Please visit brp.com for more information on career opportunities.

BRP wishes to thank the institutional stakeholders that have welcomed and supported our project, namely Team Côte d'Azur and the local public authorities.

