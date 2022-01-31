InsightRX Reports Record Growth in Platform Adoption by Health Systems and Biopharma Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, a healthcare technology company that provides precision dosing intelligence from clinical development to the point of care, announced a year of record growth in clinician users, active hospitals, treatment courses, and clinical trial deployments. In 2021, the company more than tripled the number of hospitals supported by its cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform, InsightRX Nova. By the end of the year, InsightRX had provided individualized dosing support for 119,120 treatment courses for patients undergoing a wide range of therapies—2.8 times the previous year's total.

"In a year marked by uncertainties from COVID, we're fortunate to have surpassed our growth expectations by continuing to support health systems and biopharma companies in optimizing the safety and efficacy of medications," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We are proud to collaborate with so many innovative health systems and biopharma companies in order to improve clinical outcomes for patients receiving complex medical treatments."

Since its founding in 2015, the company has realized steady growth in the number of pharmacology models—which describe a drug's pharmacological effect for an individual patient over time—supported by its precision dosing platform. InsightRX Nova offers more than 80 PK/PD models, including 12 proprietary models resulting from its patented continuous learning process. More than 100 new PK/PD models are currently in development.

The InsightRX Nova platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to help clinicians make optimal treatment decisions that reflect each patient's unique pharmacological profile. Within U.S. health systems, a patient is dosed using InsightRX Nova every minute. In 2021, the platform received its CE mark, which attests that it meets the general safety and performance requirements of all relevant European medical device regulations and which is a legal requirement for entry to the European Union market.

Within the biopharmaceutical industry, InsightRX Nova is used by several gene therapy companies to personalize the conditioning therapy administered to patients before cellular transplants. Biopharma companies are also using InsightRX Nova to individualize drug dosing in label expansion studies, as well as in clinical trials for new drugs undergoing clinical development. In 2021, the company has also incorporated its real-time analytics platform, InsightRX Apollo, to monitor adverse events and analyze pharmacological data during clinical trials.

With a robust development pipeline, InsightRX is well on track to continue its rapid growth in 2022. A total of 64 new drug modules are currently in beta testing or under development. The company will expand its Nova platform to incorporate pharmacogenetic information, with an expected Q2 launch of a clinical decision support product designed to help clinicians use a patient's genetic data to select an optimal drug and dose.

"As precision dosing expands to encompass more complex medications for a greater variety of indications, we will continue to innovate by developing precision medicine products to help optimize therapeutic success and reduce the risk of adverse events," said Ron Keizer, PharmD, PhD, CSO and co-founder of InsightRX. "On our horizon is the development of new modules for biologics to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, immunosuppressants administered after solid organ transplants, and chemotherapeutic agents administered to cancer patients."

In 2022, InsightRX will also expand its oncology focus through a new partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which has implemented InsightRX Nova to tailor dosing of chemotherapy drugs busulfan and fludarabine, as well as the immunosuppressant anti-thymocyte globulin, used in the administration of stem cell transplants to patients with hematological malignancies and other cancers.

