InventHelp Inventors Develop a Secure Delivery Lockbox with Remote Control (TPA-3070)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors in Gulfport, Florida who were looking to protect package deliveries, developed a smart lockbox with wireless remote control and monitoring, with additional internal food and beverage temperature control capabilities via thermo-electric technology. Additionally, this device features UVC interior lighting to mitigate virus/bacteria contamination.

The patent-pending invention would accept and protect deliveries with additional virtual assistant integration for recording digital data and video on carrier delivery times.

The inventors described the invention as "a smart lockbox for safe package/parcel deliveries, with electronics integration for wireless remote control and internal compartment temperature insulation."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3070, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

